Following a better-than-expected commercial liftoff for the overactive bladder (OAB) medicine Gemtesa (vibegron) in its first market, Japan, the Dec. 23 FDA approval for the medicine opens a new commercial chapter for Urovant Sciences, a company that’s on its way to being a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.'s Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Information on when Gemtesa, an oral, once-daily small-molecule beta-3 agonist, would be available in the U.S. and at what price wasn’t immediately available. The recommended dose is one 75-mg tablet per day.

Shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (Tokyo:4506) closed on Dec. 23 at ¥1,277 (US$12.33), down about 1% from the prior day.

In Japan, where vibegron is already sold as Beova by Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., it has already captured a 16% market share in less than two years, reaching a level equivalent to 43% of the market leader, Astellas Pharma Inc.'s Myrbetriq (mirabegron), according to Jefferies analyst Stephen Barker. “If vibegron achieves a similar feat in the U.S., then it might achieve annual U.S. sales of about $400 million within two years of launch, he said.

Still, Gemtesa enters a challenging landscape, in which OAB underdiagnosis is common, and generic medicines are frequently prescribed. To succeed, Urovant is likely to highlight faster action and greater tolerability than some of its competition, according to a Cortellis analysis.

Unlike Myrbetriq, Gemtesa’s label carries no warning about the drug increasing blood pressure, angioedema, or inhibition of Cytochrome P450 2D6, an enzyme involved in the metabolism of numerous other drugs.

Still, even with a safety advantage, generic entries and another entrant in Gemtesa’s same class could create challenges. Former OAB market leaders Ditropan XL and Detrol LA hit already hit generic competition in 2006 and 2014, respectively. Furthermore, generic versions of Vesicare, another former market leader, arrived in April 2019. A generic version of Myrbetriq is expected to arrive by November 2023, a development that could potentially bring pricing pressure to bear on Gemtesa. Botox use in OAB is increasing, too, following approval in urge incontinence in January 2013.

The current status of solabegron, another beta-3 adrenoceptor agonist last reported to be in midstage development, isn’t entirely clear. Privately held Velicept Therapeutics Inc., of Wayne, Pa., said in March 2019 that the candidate met the primary endpoint in VEL-2002, a phase IIb study in patients with OAB. Following that, it was planning a phase III trial start in OAB patients for early 2020, but hasn’t published any more recent updates on the program.

Commercial readiness

Planning ahead for the launch, Urovant tapped another Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group subsidiary, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., for both market access services and to promote Gemtesa to primary care physicians (PCPs). Urovant sales representatives will focus on urologists, long-term care and high-prescribing PCPs, the company said.

Originally an offshoot of Roivant Sciences Ltd., Urovant paid licensor Merck & Co. Inc. $25 million up front for rights to vibegron in February 2017, moving the already heavily-studied drug into a global phase III trial in March 2018. That study, Empowur, yielded favorable top-line data for vibegron and formed the basis for Urovant’s NDA.

Urovant paid Merck an additional $10 million upon acceptance of its NDA submission by the FDA. Now it will pay Merck tiered royalties in the subteen double-digits on net sales.

Next steps

With the OAB indication secured, vibegron remains under evaluation for the treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia. In November, the company announced that a phase IIa trial of vibegron for the potential treatment of women with abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome failed to meet its primary endpoint.

Urovant is also developing URO-902, an experimental gene therapy for the potential localized injectable treatment of OAB in patients who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy.