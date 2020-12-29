Brexit deal is done: No tariffs or quotas on imports, exports

LONDON – The pharmaceutical industry exhaled sharply and prepared to labor over the fine print in 1,246 pages of text after the EU and U.K. announced they had agreed a post-Brexit trade deal on Christmas Eve. The EU/U.K. Trade and Cooperation Agreement means the risk of a crash-out Brexit on Dec. 31 is over, and there will be no tariffs or quotas on the import and export of goods.