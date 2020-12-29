Brexit deal is done: No tariffs or quotas on imports, exports

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
LONDON – The pharmaceutical industry exhaled sharply and prepared to labor over the fine print in 1,246 pages of text after the EU and U.K. announced they had agreed a post-Brexit trade deal on Christmas Eve. The EU/U.K. Trade and Cooperation Agreement means the risk of a crash-out Brexit on Dec. 31 is over, and there will be no tariffs or quotas on the import and export of goods.