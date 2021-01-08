BioWorld - Friday, January 8, 2021
Ultromics' AI-powered decision support tool for CAD granted FDA clearance

January 7, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Ultromics Ltd. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its artificial intelligence-driven decision support tool for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease (CAD). Used in conjunction with a clinician's assessment, Echogo Pro's algorithms improve disease prediction and support more accurate diagnosis. Echogo Pro is a stress-Echo module in the Oxford, U.K.-based company's Echogo suite for CAD diagnosis.
