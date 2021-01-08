Ultromics' AI-powered decision support tool for CAD granted FDA clearance

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Ultromics Ltd. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its artificial intelligence-driven decision support tool for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease (CAD). Used in conjunction with a clinician's assessment, Echogo Pro's algorithms improve disease prediction and support more accurate diagnosis. Echogo Pro is a stress-Echo module in the Oxford, U.K.-based company's Echogo suite for CAD diagnosis.