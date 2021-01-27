A Swiss diagnostics company is looking to tap into China’s vast patient pool to validate its diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

Schlieren-based Proteomedix AG inked a partnership with Zhengzhou University Henan Cancer Hospital in China to validate its Proclarix diagnostics test in the local population. Under the partnership, both sides will conduct a prospective study to assess the effectiveness of biomarker-based triage of patients with elevated levels of prostate specific antigens to see if they have developed clinically significant prostate cancer.

“The study initially involves a single-center pilot with enrollment of approximately 100 men of which some would be scheduled for prostate biopsy because of elevated total prostate specific antigen and an increased prostate volume and some, the control group, being healthy individuals,” Proteomedix Chief Scientific Officer Ralph Schiess told BioWorld. “The goal of the study is to evaluate the clinical impact in reducing the number of biopsies and on identifying significant prostate cancer disease.”

The predictive value of diagnostic tests is judged on sensitivity and specificity.

Schiess added that the partnership with Zhengzhou University Henan Cancer Hospital will help advance the translation of biomarker-development and risks score into clinical practice to support the adoption of Proclarix.

Proclarix is a next-generation blood test for prostate cancer used in patients with normal digital rectal exams, enlarged prostate volume and elevated levels of prostate specific antigen at 2-10 ng/ml. It incorporates thrombospondin‐1 and cathepsin D alongside total and free prostate specific antigen as well as age for predicting clinically significant prostate cancer.

The main aim of the test is to clear a diagnostic grey zone where patients have a prostate specific antigen level between 2 and 10 ng/ml, a range that leaves doctors indecisive about continuing to investigate or discharging patients. Proclarix comes with a risk score that helps doctors make further treatment decisions.

Proclarix has already been CE-IVD-labeled based on retrospective analysis of 955 subjects collected from two different hospital cohorts. Results showed that the test displayed increased diagnostic accuracy compared to the free/total prostate-specific antigen ratio alone.

When using Proclarix at 90% sensitivity, the specificity was 43%, vs. 18% for the free/total prostate-specific antigen ratio. Proclarix also had the potential to reduce the total number of biopsies needed to identify clinically significant prostate cancer. The test scores also correlated with the significance of cancer assessed on prostate biopsy.

Schiess said if the pilot study in China is positive, a larger prospective multicenter study will be carried out, followed by registration of Proclarix with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Henan province, where its partner is located, is home to 109 million people. The Zhengzhou University Henan Cancer Hospital receives nearly 500,000 outpatient visits every year.

“There are 115,426 new cases of prostate cancer in China each year, and more than 51,094 deaths due to the disease,” said Youlin Qiao, a professor from Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Peking Union Medical College and Zhengzhou University Henan Cancer Hospital.

“It is the most common cancer amongst men from the ages of 55 onwards, it is also the third deadliest cancer in this age group,” he added.

Qiao also noted that prostate cancer diagnosis and effective patient management could significantly reduce the incidence of aggressive prostate cancer.

”The goal of the partnership includes the assessment of novel biomarkers and their clinical application to prostate cancer prevention with the goal to improve current patient management in prostate cancer screening and prevention,” he explained, adding that this will help advance understanding of how prostate cancer works and encourage drug development for this indication in the long run.

If registered in China, Proclarix could benefit tens of thousands of patients in need of efficient diagnosis.

Proteomedix said the test requires only one blood sample with no other intervention to get the results, and any local diagnostic laboratory can easily add the multiparametric test to the existing infrastructure. This makes Proclarix an easy-to-use and affordable test.

The company is now further developing Proclarix.

“Additional biomarker tests are currently in our development pipeline to assess the disease aggressiveness in men with localized prostate cancer as well as to predict therapy response in men with more advanced prostate cancer,” Schiess told BioWorld.