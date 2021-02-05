BMS’ NHL gene therapy finally clears FDA hurdle

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
While it’s too late to save to save the contingent value rights connected with the acquisition of Celgene Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s CD19-targeted CAR T therapy, lisocabtagene maraleucel, for treating certain types of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma patients who have received at least two prior therapies won FDA approval.