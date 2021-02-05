BioWorld - Friday, February 5, 2021
BMS’ NHL gene therapy finally clears FDA hurdle

Feb. 5, 2021
By Jennifer Boggs
While it’s too late to save to save the contingent value rights connected with the acquisition of Celgene Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s CD19-targeted CAR T therapy, lisocabtagene maraleucel, for treating certain types of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma patients who have received at least two prior therapies won FDA approval.
