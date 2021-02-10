BioWorld - Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Panbela’s phase I pancreatic cancer trial meets visual-disturbance hitch

Feb. 10, 2021
By Randy Osborne
Panbela Therapeutics Inc. hit a speed bump with its phase I trial in the ever-challenging indication of pancreatic cancer (PC), as an independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended that dosing be held for patients until more safety information is available about polyamine analog SBP-101.
