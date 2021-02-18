Missing data, lack of operator blinding among issues that sidetrack Lutonix PMA

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A U.S. FDA advisory committee voted 14 nays to three ayes that the benefits of the Lutonix 014 drug-coated balloon (DCB) do not outweigh the risks in a panel proceeding peppered by problems with missing data and a lack of operator blinding. The panel widely saw the use of paclitaxel-eluting technologies in other areas of the vasculature as a reassurance that this device might perform as promised, but the outcome nonetheless leaves the sponsor with a new round of negotiations with the FDA as to how to move forward.