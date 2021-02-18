BioWorld - Thursday, February 18, 2021
Missing data, lack of operator blinding among issues that sidetrack Lutonix PMA

Feb. 17, 2021
By Mark McCarty
A U.S. FDA advisory committee voted 14 nays to three ayes that the benefits of the Lutonix 014 drug-coated balloon (DCB) do not outweigh the risks in a panel proceeding peppered by problems with missing data and a lack of operator blinding. The panel widely saw the use of paclitaxel-eluting technologies in other areas of the vasculature as a reassurance that this device might perform as promised, but the outcome nonetheless leaves the sponsor with a new round of negotiations with the FDA as to how to move forward.
