Seattle-based 98point6 Inc., an on-demand digital primary care service, and Quest Diagnostics reported a collaboration to provide text-based virtual primary care for patients following employer health screenings conducted by Quest.

Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., was awarded an innovative technology contract for its Acqmap 3D imaging and mapping system for cardiac arrhythmias by Vizient Inc., a health care performance improvement company based in Irving, Texas.

Aegea Biotechnologies Inc., of San Diego, Calif., struck a supply agreement with Biocept Inc., a molecular diagnostic assay provider, for a new PCR-based COVID-19 assay kit the companies co-developed. Biocept will validate and commercialize the assay kits produced by Aegea.

Marlborough, Mass.-based Akoya Biosciences Inc., a spatial biology company, said it will be working with the Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Bloomberg Center for Physics and Astronomy at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, both in Baltimore, to develop spatial phenotypic signatures for immunotherapy and drug development. The collaboration will integrate Akoya’s Phenopotics multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) platform for spatial phenotyping with Johns Hopkins’ Astropath platform, which analyzes mIF datasets using algorithms developed to map celestial objects.

Irvine, Calif.-based Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., a developer of treatment products for bladder and bowel dysfunction, reported an expansion of its strategic alliance with medical microelectronics manufacturer Micro Systems Technologies to produce Axonics’ non-rechargeable, implantable Sacral Neuromodulation system once it receives FDA approval.

B. Braun Avitum AG, of Melsungen, Germany, and Monmouth Junction, N.J.-based Cytosorbents Corp. signed a global joint marketing agreement to promote use of the Cytosorb blood purification technology with Braun’s Omni continuous blood purification platform and Omniset Plus bloodline set.

St. Louis-based Caresignal reported a collaboration that will bring the company’s Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring to health care clients of Deloitte Consulting LLP, headquartered in New York.

Co-Diagnostics Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah, developed a new point-of-care, at-home PCR diagnostic testing, screening and surveillance platform designed to test for COVID-19. The small cube-shaped device uses the company’s direct saliva extraction-free protocol in connection with Logix Smart test reagents that are pre-packaged in saliva receptacle tubes. A person adds a swab or saliva sample to the receptacle tube and places the tube inside the device, which is then activated via a smartphone app and delivers rapid PCR COVID-19 results directly to the smartphone. The company said the new platform will be available for submission for regulatory approval later in 2021.

CN Bio Innovations Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., received a grant from Innovate U.K., which will be used to develop human-relevant single and multi-organ microphysiological systems (organ-on-a-chip systems) for the lungs and other organs to advance investigations into SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Deliverhealth Solutions, of Madison, Wis., completed the acquisition of the Health Information Management and EHR Go-Live Services businesses from Nuance Communications Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc., of New York, reported results of an analysis showing that tests processed on the company’s Genflex molecular diagnostic platform are successfully able to detect the presence of currently known variants of COVID-19. While the company’s PCR testing does not distinguish between different variants, positive samples can be further analyzed for variant identification. Rapid antigen tests currently available in the marketplace do not have this capability. On Feb. 22, 2021, the FDA issued new guidance for SARS-CoV-2 test developers to evaluate the potential impact of viral mutations on currently available diagnostic tests. The agency recommended molecular diagnostic test developers design their tests to minimize the impact of viral mutations on test performance, routinely monitor for viral mutations that may impact test performance, and clearly convey any test limitations in the test’s labeling. Enzo said its test meets this standard.

Innovaccer Inc., of San Francisco, has partnered with Tech Mahindra Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, to drive smart population health management and optimize the implementation process of its Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources-enabled Data Activation Platform and its entire suite of solutions. Terms were not disclosed.

Nanovibronix Inc., of Elmsford, N.Y., said its Uroshield urology therapy device has been added to the U.S. federal supply schedule through a service-disabled veteran organization, making it easier for veterans being treated. Veterans currently using indwelling Foley catheters are now able to receive Uroshield to prevent catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Uroshield is a disposable ultrasound device designed to reduce biofilm by generating and propagating low frequency low intensity ultrasonic energy throughout the catheter.

Rosalind Inc., of San Diego, Calif., launched its new solution for single cell data analysis. The new module, which enables web-based collaboration and the analysis and interpretation of 10X genomics-generated single cell data, is built on the company’s cloud-based platform. Formerly known as Onramp Bio, Rosalind also unveiled its new corporate brand at the recent Advances in Genome Biology and Technology conference.

Royal Philips NV, of Amsterdam, and Dia Imaging Analysis Ltd., of Be’er Sheva, Israel, are partnering to deliver automated solutions to clinicians at the point of care. Philips’ ultrasound image quality combined with Dia’s AI library of automated solutions will help increase diagnostic confidence, operational efficiency and access to care for point-of-care customers in and out of the hospital, the companies said. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Testd Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., released its new platform Testd, which allows companies and individuals to schedule COVID-19 tests and vaccine appointments, manage the testing process and deliver results both to a company dashboard and an individual’s smartphone. The platform also verifies vaccinations, displaying one badge after a single-dose vaccine has been administered, and two badges for a two-dose vaccine. By storing the information on a blockchain there is no central folder where unauthorized eyes could gain access to the information. Deployed broadly, the badging system could be useful at restaurants, retail, nightlife, and entertainment events to quickly establish that consumers are protected.

The Cooper Companies Inc., of San Ramon, Calif., reported that Coopersurgical has acquired Safe Obstetric Systems, a privately held manufacturer of the medical device, Fetal Pillow. The FDA-approved product is used to elevate the fetal head during a fully dilated cesarean section making the delivery easier and less traumatic for the mother and baby. The acquisition price is approximately $52 million in cash plus a contingent payment up to $13.9 million based on future revenue growth.

Transmedics Group Inc., of Andover, Mass., said the FDA’s circulatory systems device advisory panel will meet on April 6, 2021 to review Transmedics’ premarket approval application for the OCS Heart system.

Twist Bioscience Corp., of South San Francisco, and Watchmaker Genomics, of Boulder, Colo., reported a broad partnership to enable research across a wide range of high throughput sequencing applications including oncology and tumor profiling, inherited disease detection, liquid biopsy assays, and minimal residual disease monitoring. Twist will leverage Watchmaker’s expertise in enzyme engineering by incorporating the company’s high-fidelity library amplification master mix into Twist’s enzymatic library preparation kit, providing a solution that can be accessed from Twist as a single source. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Viacyte Inc., of San Diego, Calif., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., of Newark, Del., signed an expanded agreement covering the development and use of Gore materials and device capabilities to further optimize Viacyte’s portfolio of product candidates to treat diabetes. Viacyte is currently evaluating open and closed devices to deliver cell replacement therapies for type 1 diabetes in phase II clinical trials. The devices contain the cell therapy while enabling oxygen and nutrients to flow into the device and insulin, glucagon and other hormones to flow out.