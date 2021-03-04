Akari Therapeutics plc, of New York, disclosed a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research to evaluate the potential for nomacopan in civilian and battlefield trauma for which there are currently not approved therapies. Nomacopan is designed for dual binding of C5 and LTB4, which targets the adverse inflammatory roles of both the complement and leukotriene pathways in trauma. The ongoing work with nomacopan is focused on preliminary evaluations of biological effects in large animal trauma models. Additional studies will be required to establish the safety and biological activity of nomacopan in contaminated wound models relevant to battlefield conditions. Nomacopan does not require special handling, can be carried in small vials and can be quickly reconstituted in small volumes of fluid, which may facilitate its use in prehospital settings, the company said.

Aptamer Group, of York, U.K., said it extended its current agreement with Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., to use Optimer-based strategies to target renal cells and explore the feasibility of developing next-generation drug delivery vehicles called Optimer-drug conjugates. Optimers, optimized aptamer reagents, are designed to bind specifically to a target molecule to act as an antibody alternative.

Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto, said scientist Daniel Hassett, professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, published a paper in PloS One demonstrating that AB-569 kills multidrug-resistant strains of Acinetobacter baumannii and Acinetobacter spp. bacteria. Those pathogens have been shown to infect soldiers who are injured by gun, shrapnel, burn or blast wounds. Arch is currently exploring opportunities to sponsor a human trial to prevent, treat and heal wound infections using an AB-569 topical cream or gel. Similar clinical opportunities to test the AB-569 wound cream exist in targeting abscesses, diabetic wounds and skin ulcers.

Autifony Therapeutics Ltd., of Stevenage, U.K., said it inked a new deal with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany, in which Autifony and Boehringer’s Research Beyond Borders team will investigate an ion channel target involved in the function of cellular lysosomes. The new program aims to discover and develop first-in-class modulators of those channels which have the potential to treat a range of indications, including Parkinson’s disease and other disorders linked to lysosomal dysfunction. Financial details are not disclosed, but will include research funding as well as success-related milestones and other downstream payments.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston, said a case report published in Blood from a phase I/II investigator-sponsored trial testing autologous T lymphocytes genetically modified to express a CD19 CAR and iC9 showed that a patient in the dose-expansion cohort who experienced a high-grade neurologic adverse event with persistence of grade 3-4 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) for 72 hours despite standard care improved after receiving rimiducid. Within 12 hours of rimiducid administration, ICANS grade improved from 3 to 1 and was fully resolved after four days. The publication marked the first reported clinical use of the iC9 safety switch to mitigate a severe CAR T-mediated adverse event refractory to standard-of-care treatment.

Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it plans to build a new gene therapy manufacturing facility at its Research Triangle Park manufacturing campuses in North Carolina to support its growing gene therapy pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Francisco, said it initiated a second development program with R-107, its nitric oxide-releasing compound, aimed at developing a nasal spray designed to be used prophylactically to prevent viral infections. The company currently is working on R-107 as a therapy for vaccine-resistant COVID-19, influenza and other viral infections.

Conserv Bioscience Ltd., of London, and Etherna Immunotherapies NV, of Niel, Belgium, said they agreed to collaborate on the development of vaccine candidates for infectious diseases. It is anticipated that by combining Conserv's expertise in identifying broadly protective antigens and Etherna's Trimix immunostimulatory mRNA technology and lipid nanoparticle encapsulation technologies, the new vaccines will induce immune responses to protect against mutagenic viruses. The collaboration initially will focus on development and evaluation of mRNA vaccine formulations against HIV, with the objective of identifying a lead formulation to move forward to clinical development. Work may also focus on other mRNA vaccine formulations based upon Conserv's antigen portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass., earned a $25 million milestone payment from Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, for the start of a phase II study if its RNAi drug, RG-6346, in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan, said it entered an exclusive license agreement with Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Ahmedabad, India, for the U.S. commercialization of Foresee's FP-001 program, leuprolide mesylate injectable suspension (LMIS) ready-to-use subcutaneous six-month and three-month depot formulations (Camcevi). The application for the three-month indication of Camcevi has not yet been filed with the U.S. FDA and is under development by Intas and Foresee. The NDA for the six-month indication, filed under the 505(b)(2) pathway, is pending FDA review. Under the terms, Foresee will receive $10 million up front, along with certain regulatory milestones and sales milestones payments having a combined value totaling up to $207 million, plus a share of the product revenue in the territory. Intas' U.S. affiliate, Accord Biopharma Inc., will be commercializing the Camcevi products in the U.S. market.

GC Pharma, of Yongin, South Korea, said it will support Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and the government of the Republic of Korea in the distribution of 40 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Korea Diseases Control and Prevention Agency previously announced that it will import 40 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine in Korea from the second quarter of 2021. Under the terms of its agreement with Moderna, GC pharma is responsible for local regulatory activities, and under the terms of its agreement with the Korean government, GC Pharma, with support of the Korean government authorities, is responsible for distribution activities in South Korea.

Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., said it completed its transaction to acquire Myr GmbH, of Bad Homburg, Germany, for up to about €1.45 billion (US$1.7 billion) in aggregate cash consideration. The acquisition provides Gilead with Hepcludex (bulevirtide), which was conditionally approved by the EMA in July 2020 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus in adults with compensated liver disease.

Hookipa Pharma Inc., of New York, said preclinical data published in Cell Reports Medicine highlighted the potential of its alternating 2-vector intravenously administered cancer therapeutics. In particular, data showed that intravenous, alternating administration of two different replicating arenaviral vectors that express the same antigen induces potent T-cell response, exceeding 50% of the circulating T-cell pool, and robust antitumor activity. The antitumor activity and very high T-cell generation were demonstrated both with oncoviral antigens and also with a cancer self-antigen, illustrating the ability of the arenaviral platform to break tolerance. Hookipa is evaluating its single-vector and alternating 2-vector technologies in the ongoing phase I/II trial of its lead oncology candidates HB-201 and HB-202.

Lipocine Inc., of Salt Lake City, said preclinical data published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation support the therapeutic potential of LPCN-1144 in treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and hepatic fibrosis.

Lumos Pharma Inc., of Austin, Texas, said results of peer-reviewed analyses of data from two prior pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD) studies were published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, providing support for the use of predictive enrichment markers (PEMs) in clinical trials to assess the patient population likely to benefit from treatment with LUM-201. Analysis of a dataset from the Merck 020 study testing LUM-201 and recombinant human growth hormone in children showed two markers suitable for enriching in LUM-201 responsive patients: baseline IGF-1 cut-off level > 30 ng/ml and peak GH level ≥ 5 ng/mL after a single oral dose of LUM-201. The cut-off values for GH were arrived at using a receiver operator characteristic curve or ROC analysis and the IGF-1 cut-offs were determined using an iterative filtering approach. The PEMs identified from the analysis of the Merck 020 study data are being used prospectively to select PGHD patients for enrollment in the company’s ongoing OraGrowtH210 trial.

Novartis AG, Basel, Switzerland, said it signed an initial agreement to manufacture the mRNA and bulk drug product for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV from Curevac NV, of Tübingen, Germany. Preparations for the start of production, technology transfer and test runs are already underway. Following the final agreement, Novartis said it plans to start production in the second quarter of 2021. First deliveries of the bulk drug product to Curevac are expected in the summer 2021. Novartis plans to produce up to 50 million doses of the mRNA and bulk drug product for the Curevac vaccine in 2021 and up to a further 200 million doses in 2022. The bulk drug product will then be delivered to Curevac for further processing and filling.

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., said it started its cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Pandion Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass. Upon successful closing, stockholders of Pandion will receive $60 in cash for each share of Pandion common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the offer, without interest and less any required withholding taxes. The buyout is valued at about $1.85 billion.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America Inc. will establish a new Neurodiscovery Lab in Cambridge, Mass., the company said. The center will serve as a North American base to identify and collaborate on precision medicine and new drug discovery for CNS diseases, particularly amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, it said. The facility is scheduled to open in April 2021.

Oncology Pharma Inc., of San Francisco, said it has initiated formal drug development and preclinical planning for its lead candidate, a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug product employing technology licensed from San Francisco-based Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals Inc. Separately, Oncology Pharma licensed from La Mesa, Calif.-based Sybleu Inc. the global development and commercialization rights for an intratumoral administration of a combination of a chemotherapeutic agent and an immunomodulatory agent for cancer therapy. The chemotherapeutic agent of claim is AQ4 & AQ4N and the bioactive agent is derived from the group of TNF-alpha, GM-CSF, IL-4, IL-2, IL-12, IL-23, DNA, RNA, nucleic acids and CD-40 ligand, Oncology Pharma said. Under terms of the deal, Oncology Pharma gave Sybleu 6,500 shares of its common stock up front and agreed to pay royalties of 5% of net sales of any licensed products. Oncology Pharma's shares (OTC:ONPH) rose $2.21 to close at $26 on March 4.

Portage Biotech Inc., of Toronto, said it has divested three businesses that focused on therapeutic peptides as it continues to hone its focus on immuno-oncology. The assets of Portage Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (PPL), including its subsidiaries, Portage Glasgow Ltd. and Eygen Ltd., have been out-licensed to Juvenescence Ltd., of Douglas, Isle of Man. In exchange for the assets, Portage may be entitled to receive up to $244 million in future development milestone. It will also be eligible to receive royalties on any future global net sales of products developed utilizing IP from PPL. Company shares (NASDAQ:PRTG) fell $6.33, or 18%, to close at $29.12 on March 4.

Silo Pharma Inc., an Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based company planning to explore the use of psychedelic medicines to target inflammation, executed an exclusive option agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore to explore joint-homing peptides targeting rheumatoid arthritis. It said the peptides could be used to develop fusion imaging molecules and/or nanoparticles to study arthritic pathogenesis and may also be customizable and used to deliver nanoparticles for precise imaging, the company said.

Soligenix Inc., of Princeton, N.J., announced the preprint publication of preclinical immunogenicity data on Civax, its heat stable COVID-19 vaccine program. The data demonstrated "rapid-onset, broad-spectrum, neutralizing antibody and cell-mediated immunity is confirmed using full-length Spike protein antigens," the company said.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc., of Montreal, received shipment of a new batch of Adva-27a from its manufacturer in China. The material has been delivered to the laboratories of Sunshine’s drug development partner in Montreal. After initial QA/QC testing of the material for specific biological activity, Sunshine will proceed to performing tumor inhibition studies on xenograft mice harboring tumors of human pancreatic cancer origin, the indication for the compound.

Therapeutic Solutions International Inc., of Elk City, Idaho, disclosed preclinical results and filing of a patent covering the use of manipulated cord blood-derived monocytes for prevention of suicidal ideations as well as inflammation of the brain. Company scientists found that administration of non-stem cell components of cord blood to mice exposed to brain inflammation resulted in protection of neurological function as well as suppression of immunological proteins associated in humans with suicidal thoughts. Also, it was found that the monocyte component of cord blood was associated with therapeutic activity. Monocytes are typically inflammation inducing cells. Through a trial and error process, the company found oxytocin pretreatment under proprietary conditions resulted in protection of neurological function (Morris Water Maze) and reduction of inflammation in preclinical studies.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., of Chatham, N.J., regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.