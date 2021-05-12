Atyr Pharma Inc., of San Diego, and its Hong Kong subsidiary, Pangu Biopharma Ltd., together with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), said they have achieved the milestones set forth for the first year of a $750,000 grant received from the Hong Kong Government’s Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC). The two-year project, which is in part funded by the ITC’s Partnership Research Program, is intended to develop a high-throughput platform for the development of bispecific antibodies with an initial focus on diseases in which neuropilin-2 (NRP2) overexpression is strongly implicated, including cancer. Key milestones achieved for the first year of the project included building out a research team to establish an antibody discovery platform at HKUST. The second year of the project aims to identify the most productive pairings, optimize midscale production/purification and prioritize lead candidate bispecific antibodies based on activity in therapeutically relevant cell-based assays.

Azurrx Biopharma Inc., of Delray Beach, Fla., said its wholly owned French subsidiary, Azurrx SAS, received about €459,000 (US$550,000) in nondilutive funding in research tax credits from the French government in 2020 as part of the French Research Tax Credit.

Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and TMS Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, said the former exercised its option to acquire TMS-007, an investigational drug for acute ischemic stroke, from TMS. Biogen said its decision to acquire TMS-007 was based on data from a phase IIa study, which met its primary safety objective with no incidence of symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage and demonstrated positive impacts on both blood vessel reopening in the brain as well as patient functional recovery. Under the terms, Biogen will make a one-time $18 million payment as part of the acquisition of TMS-007. TMS is eligible to receive up to an additional $335 million in potential post-acquisition development and commercial payments should the drug achieve certain developmental milestones and sales thresholds. TMS is also eligible to receive tiered royalties in the high single digits to subteen percentages on annual worldwide net sales. Biogen will be solely responsible for the costs and expenses related to the development, manufacturing and commercialization of TMS-007 following the acquisition.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J., reported receiving $1.4 million from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program. The program allows biotech and technology companies to sell a percentage of their New Jersey net operating losses and R&D tax credits to unrelated qualifying corporations. The funds will, among other things, continue to support the advancement and expansion of the company's CD34+ cell therapy pipeline, it said.

Cassava Sciences Inc., of Austin, Texas, said the U.S. NIH has awarded it a new $2.7 million research grant intended to fund clinical readiness activities in support of its upcoming phase III program for simufilam, its drug candidate for Alzheimer’s disease.

Cellectis SA and Sanofi SA, both of Paris, said they've entered a partnership and supply agreement regarding alemtuzumab, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody, to be used as part of a lymphodepleting regimen in certain Cellectis-sponsored UCART clinical trials. Sanofi will supply alemtuzumab to support Cellectis' trials and the parties agreed to discuss executing a commercial supply of alemtuzumab under pre-agreed financial conditions.

Diurnal Group plc, of Cardiff, U.K., extended its exclusive license agreement with the specialty pharmaceutical company Citrine Medicine Inc., of Shanghai, to include the registration, distribution and marketing of Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules) in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Under terms of the license agreement, Citrine will pay Diurnal a nonrefundable up-front payment of $1 million and up to $28.75 million in additional cash payments tied to certain regulatory and sales milestones. Diurnal will also receive tiered royalties on sales ranging from low to mid double-digits. It is the second China-focused licensing agreement between the companies following an earlier agreement around Alkindi (hydrocortisone).

ERS Genomics Ltd., of Dublin, said research reagent provider Genscript Biotech Corp. has negotiated a nonexclusive license agreement granting it access to ERS Genomics’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

Following its July 2020 decision to discontinue its phase III nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and fibrosis studies of elafibranor, Genfit SA, of Lille, France, said it is refocusing its R&D efforts on two new therapeutic areas: acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF) and cholestatic diseases. A phase I study for nitazoxanide in ACLF is expected to start in the fourth quarter with clinical data expected end of 2022. The company will also explore the potential of elafibranor and GFTa1575 in ACLF, it said. The company plans to initiate an exploratory study to evaluate the potential benefit of elafibranor in newly diagnosed patients with primary biliary cholangitis and a phase II proof-of-concept study to evaluate elafibranor in primary sclerosing cholangitis. Data from both studies are expected by the end of 2022.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., reported that in preclinical models, its next-generation pan-COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4802, induced "potent neutralizing antibodies and T-cell responses" against the original Wuhan strain as well as against B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variants of SARS-CoV-2. Building on the work, Inovio plans to conduct phase I/II trials of the candidate this year. Details of the preclinical research were published prior to peer review in Biorxiv.

Intelgenx Corp., of Saint Laurent, Quebec, said it entered a second feasibility agreement with Berlin and New York-based Atai Life Sciences AG regarding the development of new formulations of Salvinorin A, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound being developed for treatment-resistant depression and other indications. Intelgenx will conduct formulation development work to provide a prototype to Atai for further clinical investigation.

Ipsen SA, of Paris, exercised its option to collaborate with Alameda, Calif.-based Exelixis Inc. in the pivotal Cosmic-311 phase III trial, which is evaluating Cabometyx (cabozantinib) 60 mg vs. placebo in people living with radioiodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer who have progressed after up to two prior VEGR receptor-targeted therapies. Results from an interim analysis of the study showed it meeting the co-primary endpoint of demonstrating significant improvement in progression-free survival. Detailed results from the analysis will be presented at the forthcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in June.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., agreed to a new supply agreement with the government of Australia for 25 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. The agreement includes 10 million doses to be delivered in 2021 and 15 million doses of Moderna’s updated variant booster vaccine candidate to be delivered in 2022. The purchase is subject to regulatory approval of mRNA-1273 and booster vaccine candidates by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration. The company said it expects to submit an application to the administration shortly. Moderna said it plans to open a commercial subsidiary in Australia later in 2021.

Nanobiotix SA, of Paris, and Lianbio Co. Ltd., of Shanghai and Princeton, N.J., agreed to develop and commercialize Nanobiotix’s lead candidate, NBTXR-3, a radioenhancer, in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. Lianbio receives exclusive rights to develop and commercialize NBTXR-3 in China, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. Nanobiotix receives $20 million up front and could receive up to an aggregate of $220 million in potential contingent, development and commercialization milestone payments. Nanobiotix will also be eligible to receive tiered, low double-digit royalties based on net sales in the licensed territories. Lianbio will participate in a Nanobiotix global phase III registrational study evaluating NBTXR-3 for patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma by enrolling 100 patients in China in the study.

Protokinetix Inc., of Marietta, Ohio, and Iqvia Inc., of Danbury, Conn., will collaborate to drive PKX-001 in dry eye disease and wet and dry forms of age-related macular degeneration into a phase I trial. PKX-001 is a topical ocular formulation of Protokinetix’s anti-aging glycopeptide.

New preclinical data from Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Glen Rock, N.J., showed that low-dose ampakine stimulated diaphragm activity and increased tidal volume following cervical spinal cord injury in non-anesthetized, freely behaving rats. The therapy is being evaluated for treating compromised motor function in spinal cord injury. Ampakines are designed to positively modulate AMPA-type glutamate receptors.

Preclinical data from Rubius Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., demonstrated that RTX-321 activated and expanded human papillomavirus (HPV) 16-reactive antitumor T cells and provided immune stimulation. The data, the company said, suggested that in patients, an effective immune response could be generated against multiple HPV antigens and may enable the patient’s immune system to remember a cancer’s identity, which could lead to long-term protection from tumor recurrence. RTX-321 expresses hundreds of thousands of copies of an HPV peptide antigen bound to major histocompatibility complex class I proteins.

New preclinical data from Voyager Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., showed a reduction of pathological tau with a vectorized anti-tau antibody. The data demonstrated durable expression in CNS and may represent a new single-dose therapeutic strategy for treating various tauopathies, the company said. Voyager developed modular antibody vectorization cassettes, which consist of an AAV vector and a transgene encoding anti-tau monoclonal full-length antibodies. Following I.V. administration and transduction of target cells in the brain, the expressed antibodies are functionally reconstituted and subsequentially secreted into the parenchyma. Anti-tau antibody expression was detected as early as two days post-dose, reaching maximum levels at day seven, with durable expression extending to 28 days following .I.V administration of vectorized anti-tau antibody to rodents.

Preclinical data from Xilio Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., showed that XTX-101, its tumor-selective anti-CTLA4 antibody, demonstrated combination potential with anti-PD-1 therapy as well as enhanced preclinical activity and improved tolerability compared to ipilimumab, an FDA-approved anti-CTLA4 antibody therapeutic. In a colon cancer model, the combination showed robust tumor growth inhibition, including two complete responses, where treatment with XTX-101 or the anti-PD-1 agent as a monotherapy achieved only modest tumor growth inhibition and no complete responses.