Missing the primary endpoint in a phase IIb study of aldafermin for treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) has caused NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. to halt the program’s development while rattling the company’s share value. But the failure didn’t stop there as other NASH therapy developers felt the reverberations.

South Francisco-based NGM’s stock (NASDAQ:NGM) took a battering May 24 as shares closed down 40.77% at $16.81 each. Others in the NASH space rocked by NGM’s negative data on the day included San Francisco-based 89bio Inc., which is prepping BIO89-100, a glycopegylated FGF21 analogue for a phase IIb NASH study. 89bio’s stock (NASDAQ:ETNB) plunged 14.24% to close at $19.40 per share.

Others in choppy market waters included Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), which dipped slightly at 3.15% to close at $125.68. The Conshohocken, Pa.-based company is developing MGL-3196 (resmetirom), which is in a phase III study in NASH. The Maestro-NAFLD-1 trial is fully enrolled with an expanded population of 1,200 participants with presumed NASH. Top-line, 52-week data from blinded arms are expected by year-end 2021, the company said.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) dropped 4.45% to close at $16.30 per share. The New York-based company has farnesoid X receptor agonist obeticholic acid (OCA), approved as Ocaliva in late May 2016 for primary biliary cholangitis. But in NASH, OCA has stumbled as regulators smacked Intercept with a complete response letter in June 2020, saying that, based on data reviewed by the FDA, the predicted benefit of OCA based on a surrogate histopathologic endpoint remained uncertain and did not sufficiently outweigh the potential risks to support accelerated approval for the treatment of patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH. The company said Feb. 25 in conjunction with its earnings report that officials are “laser-focused” on resubmitting its application.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) dropped 5.69% to close $3.15 per share. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company has AXA-1125, an endogenous metabolic modulator, in a phase II study for NASH.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTS) took a mild 2% dip when its shares closed at $5.87 each. The company has VK-2809 in a phase IIb. Like Madrigal, Viking is developing a THR-β agonist that has demonstrated positive data so far. The 52-week study, Voyage, evaluating VK-2809 in biopsy-confirmed NASH and fibrosis continues to enroll, and new sites have opened in the U.S. and Europe. Viking said it expects to complete enrollment of Voyage in the first half of this year. Positive data from the phase IIb study would help move VK-2809 to phase III.

Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Shanghai, however, was a winner May 24 when its stock (1672.HK) surged 9.87% to close at $3.45 per share. Gannex Pharma Co. Ltd., a unit of Ascletis, has ASC-41, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, in a phase I NASH study and began dosing the first cohort in April.

NGM results

The primary endpoint of NGM’s randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was evaluating a dose response showing improvement in liver fibrosis by >1 stage with no worsening of NASH at week 24 (p=0.55). The study also missed achieving statistical significance vs. placebo on secondary endpoints that included NASH resolution and multiple non-invasive NASH measures.

David Woodhouse, CEO, NGM

NGM has been gradually moving into programs away from its core liver and metabolic studies and into ophthalmology and oncology.

NGM’s CEO, David Woodhouse, told investors May 24 the data were a clear indicator that company resources should go elsewhere and that it was a relatively easy decision to make though he was hoping to not have to make it.

“We've held a high bar of efficacy for this program since its inception,” Woodhouse said. “It's a once-daily subcutaneous injection, and it requires a statin, a concomitant statin. And so we've really looked for that fibrosis endpoint, which, by the way, is the endpoint that's correlated with outcomes in this disease. And from a resource allocation point of view within NGM, we have a lot of other programs that have high potential as well.”

Thomas J. Smith, SVB Leerink Research analyst, May 24 wrote that he was surprised the top-line data showed that the primary endpoint had been missed. Smith rightly said he expected the results to have a negative readthrough to the broader NASH space based on increased uncertainty on the correlation between non-invasive efficacy and liver histology improvements as shown biopsy. He added that the failure was “a stark reminder” of the clinical and regulatory challenges of working in the NASH space, particularly with continued reliance on histology improvements shown by liver biopsy.

