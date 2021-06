BioKorea 2021: Pharmabcine makes plans to test anti-angiogenic antibody against pediatric brain cancer

With Pharmabcine Inc.’s anti-angiogenic antibody TTAC-0001 (olinvacimab) already in testing against recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic triple negative breast cancer, CEO Jin-San Yoo is now giving serious thought to starting trials to test it in children with brain tumors. Plans to begin four additional trials between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 are also underway.