Use it to lose it

Fat-resident macrophages are metabolic decision-makers

Researchers have identified an evolutionarily conserved metabolic role for tissue-resident macrophages, they reported in the July 2, 2021, issue of Science. In a commentary published alongside the paper, Conan O’Brien and Ana Domingos from the University of Oxford asserted that the work “introduces a new, macrophage-centered paradigm in… energy storage.”