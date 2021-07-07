Jardiance first SGLT2 shows success in HFpEF patients

In a new chapter for the ongoing story of sodium glucose transporter-2 inhibitor (SGLT2) inhibitors, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Eli Lilly and Co.'s Jardiance (empagliflozin) has become the first therapy of the class to significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization vs. placebo for heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). The finding comes from the phase III Emperor-Preserved study, which tested once-daily Jardiance 10 mg vs. placebo in nearly 6,000 adults living with HFpEF, with and without diabetes.