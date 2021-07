Industry cites need for audit of user fee financials in next user fee agreement

Negotiations between the FDA and industry over the next device user fee are going on behind closed doors, but the agency’s summaries of these meetings suggest there are sharp disagreements. While the FDA continues to press industry on additional fees for the total product life cycle advisory program, industry’s dissatisfaction with the FDA’s fiscal management of the user fee program has prompted a demand for a one-off audit of the agency’s use of those user fees.