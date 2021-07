ICER panel: Aduhelm cost not glossed as Biogen balks about talks

A sometimes contentious policy roundtable on how to handle Alzheimer’s disease therapies followed the July 15 meeting of the California Technology Assessment Forum, an independent evidence appraisal committee of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER). CTAF’s 15 panelists voted unanimously that the evidence was not adequate to prove Biogen Inc.’s recently approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) superior to supportive care alone.