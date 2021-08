Boston Scientific recalls Ingenio devices due to faulty transition to safety mode

The FDA reported that Boston Scientific Corp. has recalled several models from the Ingenio line of cardiac electrophysiology devices in a class I action that affects 48,000 devices. The recall was triggered by the risk that these devices will inappropriately shift into safety mode and thus be unable to provide pacing, as demonstrated by 65 such incidents and three instances in which patients needed external pacing in response to the problem.