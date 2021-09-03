Neptune device to stop looping during GI procedures receives FDA clearance

Multiple sizes of Neptune Medical LLC’s overtube for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures that allows thin-walled tubes to toggle between flexible and rigid states received FDA clearance. With the clearance, the Burlingame, Calif.-based company now has nine sizes of cleared single-use overtubes with more in the wings. The Pathfinder endoscope overtube device uses Neptune’s Dynamic Rigidization technology to keep tubes from looping during procedures, a problem that leads to procedure failure, patient pain and complications in colonoscopy and other GI procedures.