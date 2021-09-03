BioWorld - Friday, September 3, 2021
Neptune device to stop looping during GI procedures receives FDA clearance

Sep. 3, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Multiple sizes of Neptune Medical LLC’s overtube for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures that allows thin-walled tubes to toggle between flexible and rigid states received FDA clearance. With the clearance, the Burlingame, Calif.-based company now has nine sizes of cleared single-use overtubes with more in the wings. The Pathfinder endoscope overtube device uses Neptune’s Dynamic Rigidization technology to keep tubes from looping during procedures, a problem that leads to procedure failure, patient pain and complications in colonoscopy and other GI procedures.

