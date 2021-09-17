Anjarium adds $61M series A for new class of nonviral gene therapy

LONDON – Anjarium Biosciences AG has raised $61 million in a series A to advance development of a new class of gene therapy it is developing from the ground up to overcome shortcomings of current viral vector-based products. The Zurich, Switzerland-based company is assembling a toolkit of stable DNA vectors and targeted lipid nanoparticle and exosome delivery vehicles that it said will lead to “bespoke expression of genes” and address the underlying causes of genetic diseases in a more predictable, repeatable and lasting way.