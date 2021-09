FDA makes note of differential outcomes in legacy Watchman device

The FDA posted an advisory for health care professionals regarding a “potential for differences” between men and women in connection with the use of left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices. The agency said that differences in procedural outcomes as described in a new medical journal article included a procedure-associated death rate of 0.3% among women undergoing the procedure, triple the rate of 0.1% in men.