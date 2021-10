MDCG issues risk classification guidance for devices

Regulatory agencies are starting to catch up on their guidance agendas, including the European Union’s Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG), which has posted a guidance for risk classification. Rather than provide a list of risk classes for specific device types, the guidance provides a framework by which the manufacturer does its own evaluation of the inherent risk of the device, opening the door to disagreements between the manufacturer and its notified body.