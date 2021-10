Idorsia stock clipped by phase III miss in Fabry disease

DUBLIN – Shares in Idorsia Ltd. were off almost 4% Oct. 11 on news that lucerastat missed the primary endpoint of the Modify phase III trial in Fabry disease. The double-blinded, placebo-controlled study, which recruited 118 adult patients, was designed to evaluate the effect of lucerastat on neuropathic pain. Patients were randomized to drug or placebo in a 2-to-1 ratio.