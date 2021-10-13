BioWorld - Wednesday, October 13, 2021
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Maribavir gets adcom approval, but Takeda’s work just beginning

Oct. 12, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
If the FDA follows the advice of its Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s antiviral drug, maribavir, will become the first drug approved in the U.S. to treat resistant or refractory cytomegalovirus infection and disease in both solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients. The committee voted 17-0 that the overall benefit-risk assessment favors the use of maribavir for transplant patients with refractory CMV infections both with and without genotypic resistance to the four antivirals currently used off-label to treat the infections – ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet and cidofovir.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory Infection U.S. FDA