Maribavir gets adcom approval, but Takeda’s work just beginning

If the FDA follows the advice of its Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s antiviral drug, maribavir, will become the first drug approved in the U.S. to treat resistant or refractory cytomegalovirus infection and disease in both solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients. The committee voted 17-0 that the overall benefit-risk assessment favors the use of maribavir for transplant patients with refractory CMV infections both with and without genotypic resistance to the four antivirals currently used off-label to treat the infections – ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet and cidofovir.