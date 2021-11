Covaxin gets nod from WHO as CDC endorses Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children

A few hours after the U.S. CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ Nov. 2 recommendation to allow children ages 5 through 11 to be administered Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty (tozinameran), the agency’s director, Rochelle Walensky, endorsed the recommendation. The recommendation came as the World Health Organization (WHO) expanded the COVID-19 vaccines it recommends in the fight against the pandemic by endorsing Bharat Biotech International Ltd.’s Covaxin.