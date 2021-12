Partner not in the cards, Ardelyx going solitary with Ibsrela

CEO Michael Raab said that would-be partners for Ardelyx Inc.’s Ibsrela (tenapanor), cleared in September 2019 to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, “don't understand and don't approach the market in the manner that we will,” which is why the company has chosen to launch the sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 inhibitor on its own in 2022.