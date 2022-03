Philips study finds remote heart monitoring saves lives and money in cryptogenic stroke patients

For about one-third of stroke patients, the cause of their cerebrovascular accident (CVA) is unknown at the time of hospitalization, but crucial to determine to prevent subsequent strokes. The current standard of care calls for electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring for at least 24 hours after a stroke to detect atrial fibrillation (AF), but most cases of AF are not detected during this short window.