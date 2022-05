Nurix expands leukemia study as share sag

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. has started its first phase Ib expansion cohort for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia with NX-2127 but it is facing the headwind of a drop in share price. Shares (NASDAQ:NRIX) of the San Francisco-based company closed 22.7% lower at $7.88 each on May 26. Share prices in the past 12 months have drifted lower since their crest of $26.69 each on Sept. 9, 2021.