Luca lands $30.3M series B to for mitochondrial heart attack therapy

Luca Science Inc. has raised $30.3 million in an oversubscribed series B financing, enabling it to advance a mitochondria replacement therapy toward the clinic. The company is planning a phase Ib trial in myocardial infarction, in which 8 to 12 patients will receive injections of mitochondria immediately after having a heart attack.