US court: When it comes to patents, numbers don’t count

How many patents does it take to violate U.S. antitrust law? That question isn’t a lead-in to a lame joke. Neither is it a valid question for a patent challenge, according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which Aug. 1 affirmed the dismissal of a payer suit against Abbvie Inc. that claimed the North Chicago drug company violated the Sherman Antitrust Act when it obtained 132 patents on Humira (adalimumab) and then invoked them against biosimilars.