Orna goes into orbit on $3.65B Merck megadeal, $221M series B round

Orna Therapeutics Inc., which is pioneering a novel circular RNA protein expression technology in several therapeutic areas, has achieved lift-off. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company has closed a broadly based alliance in infectious disease and oncology with Merck & Co. Inc., under which it is getting $150 million up front and up to $3.5 billion in development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. In addition, Merck, of Rahway, N.J., is investing another $100 million in Orna’s equity, as part of its $221 million series B round, which the company also disclosed on Aug. 16.