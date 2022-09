$53M Renovacor buyout provides Rocket fuel in cardiomyopathy

Shares of Renovacor Inc. (NYSE:RCOR) closed at $2.18, up 28 cents, or 14.7%, on word that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is acquiring the firm in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 million. Rocket, of Cranbury, N.J., said “compelling” preclinical data generated by Cambridge, Mass.-based Renovacor validates an AAV-based transgene replacement strategy for BLC2 athanogene 3 dilated cardiomyopathy.