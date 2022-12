Apogee reaches for the top with $169M financing for antibody portfolio

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. emerged from stealth with $169 million in financing and a pipeline of four preclinical antibody development programs that take aim at major immunological and inflammatory disorders. It has just closed an over-subscribed series B round, which took in $149 million, having received $20 million earlier this year from its founding investors Fairmount and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.