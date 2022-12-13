BioWorld - Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Cardiovascular

Mouse model with clinical and pathological features of immunotherapy-related myocarditis

Dec. 13, 2022
No Comments
Severe toxicities associated with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy are a major challenge of this anticancer therapy approach. While myocarditis is a rare immune-related adverse event in patients receiving ICIs, it has a nearly 50% mortality rate and its pathogenesis is poorly understood. In the current study, researchers from Vanderbilt University and affiliated organizations published data from a study that evaluated a novel mouse model recapitulating clinical and pathological features of ICI-associated myocarditis (ICI-MC).
