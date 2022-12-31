'22 in review

US Medicare program for FDA breakthrough devices morphs into rehash of CED

The CMS had floated a coverage concept for devices routed through the U.S. FDA breakthrough devices program shortly before the Biden administration took office, but the change in administration proved lethal to the program in terms of its initial contours. The latest development in this saga would have the program revert to an expanded use of the existing Medicare coverage with evidence development (CED) program, a far cry from the original concept of same-day coverage upon FDA approval or clearance of the device.