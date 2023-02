Now COVA is over, Biophytis vies for a piece of the COVID-19 pie

Biophytis SA’s investigational treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe disease, Sarconeos (BIO-101), reduced the risk of respiratory failure or early death by 44% compared to placebo, final data from a phase II/III COVA trial show, but with the disease not being quite the emergency it once was, the drug’s future could be on shaky ground.