2023 ACC

COAPT data support Mitraclip in secondary regurgitation, but conflict with MITRA-FR study

Abbott Laboratories scored a major win for its Mitraclip device thanks to data from the COAPT study for secondary mitral valve regurgitation. The latest data from this study show a stunning difference in two-year mortality compared to maximized medical management only – 29% on the device versus 46% on medical management – but differences between the COAPT study results and outcomes seen in the MITRA-FR study will force cardiologists to dive into the data to ensure that their patient selection practices account for critical differences in the conduct of these two studies.