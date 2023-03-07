BioWorld - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
2023 ACC

COAPT data support Mitraclip in secondary regurgitation, but conflict with MITRA-FR study

March 6, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
Abbott Laboratories scored a major win for its Mitraclip device thanks to data from the COAPT study for secondary mitral valve regurgitation. The latest data from this study show a stunning difference in two-year mortality compared to maximized medical management only – 29% on the device versus 46% on medical management – but differences between the COAPT study results and outcomes seen in the MITRA-FR study will force cardiologists to dive into the data to ensure that their patient selection practices account for critical differences in the conduct of these two studies.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Conferences American College of Cardiology