Cancer

Researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory have successfully reversed epigenetic changes and slowed tumor growth in mouse models of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) using antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology. DIPG is a rare pediatric brain cancer where the tumor’s location in the pons of the brainstem makes surgery impossible, and fractioned radiotherapy and chemotherapy efforts have failed to improve survival so far.