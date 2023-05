Avadel preps to launch newly approved, once-daily Lumryz

Now that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has final U.S. FDA approval for its narcolepsy drug Lumryz, the company has priced the sodium oxybate formulation to match the cost of competitor Xywav from Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Avadel said it plans to charge $64.67 per gram for Lumryz. The annual cost based a 9-gram dose would be about $212,441 per patient. Three daily dose levels, 6 grams, 7.5 grams and 9 grams, were evaluated during a phase III study the final approval was based on.