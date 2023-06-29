Engines revving for the US Humira biosimilar race

With the biggest biosimilar launch in the U.S. just days away, Humira’s (adalimumab) record-breaking ride is quickly slowing down, but the Abbvie Inc. mega-blockbuster immunology drug is nowhere near the end of its road. Meanwhile, the U.S. journey is just beginning for the eight adalimumab biosimilars that could come to market as early as July 1 through licensing agreements with Abbvie. Besides revving their engines against Humira, the new launches will be looking to overtake Amgen Inc.’s biosimilar, Amjevita, which got a five-month headstart in the U.S., thanks to the first-mover status Amgen earned for being the first to sign a licensing agreement with Abbvie.