Let the games begin: CMS rolls out price negotiation list

The list of 10 part D Medicare drugs listed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as eligible for negotiation raised some eyebrows on Wall Street, but proved mostly in accord with what the industry expected. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare can for the first time bargain with drug companies. The back-and-forth begins this year, carrying into next year, and the agreed-upon prices will take effect in 2026.