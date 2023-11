Cancer

Ferroptosis inducer kills pancreatic tumor, spares immune cells

Some strategies seek to alter molecular mechanisms that can redirect the programmed death of tumor cells. If you can’t selectively eliminate them or stop their proliferation, ask them to die, but don’t tell any other cells. That is the idea proposed by a group of researchers participating in a Chinese-American collaboration for the design of the new drug N6F11. In a mouse model, the compound caused death by ferroptosis only of cancer cells without altering immune cells.