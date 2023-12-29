BioWorld - Friday, December 29, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Adorx Therapeutics patents new CD73 inhibitors

Dec. 28, 2023
No Comments
New 5’-nucleotidase (CD73) inhibitors have been reported by Adorx Therapeutics Ltd. as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents