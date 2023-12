US price negotiations a potential disruptor

Of all that happened in 2023, Medicare price negotiations probably top the list as the biggest U.S. biopharma disruptor. Although Congress cleared the way for the negotiations last year when it passed the partisan Inflation Reduction Act, they weren’t fleshed out until this year when the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued guidance detailing the rules of the negotiating road. And as usual, the devil is in the details.