BioWorld - Wednesday, January 24, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
Korean gene therapy firm Genecraft draws ₩10B in series A
Korean gene therapy firm Genecraft draws ₩10B in series A
Jan. 23, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
As gene therapies gain unprecedented traction into 2024, preclinical-stage South Korean biotech Genecraft Inc. said it raised ₩10 billion (US$7.48 million) in a series A financing to further R&D for its therapy against lung cancer.
BioWorld Asia
Financings
Cancer
Gene therapy
Series A
Asia-Pacific