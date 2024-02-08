BioWorld - Thursday, February 8, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Biogen patents new TYK2 inhibitors

Feb. 8, 2024
No Comments
A Biogen Inc. patent describes new non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of stroke, psoriasis, arthritis, pain, silicosis, alopecia, inflammatory disorders and autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents