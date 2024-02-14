BioWorld - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Phase III data positive for GNT's neuroprotective stroke drug

Feb. 14, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korean biopharmaceutical firm GNT Pharma Co. Ltd. on Feb. 13 reported positive findings from a domestic phase III trial of its neuroprotectant therapy, nelonemdaz (NEU-2000), for patients with acute ischemic stroke.
