Roughly 35 years after early patient data suggested the potential of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in cancer, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. received U.S. FDA approval for lifileucel, marking both the first autologous TIL cell therapy for commercial use and the first one-time cell therapy for a solid tumor cancer. Branded Amtagvi, lifileucel is cleared for use in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma previously treated with a PD-1 blocking antibody, and if BRAF V600 mutation-positive, a BRAF inhibitor with or without a MEK inhibitor.

Designated a regenerative medicine advanced therapy, lifileucel is also the first therapy approved for that particular patient population. The accelerated nod came roughly a week ahead of the Feb. 24 PDUFA date – the FDA had extended the original priority review date by three months in September, citing resource constraints. San Carlos, Calif.-based Iovance already has launched a confirmatory phase III study, Tilvance-301, intended to support accelerated and full approvals of Amtagvi in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in frontline advanced melanoma.

The approval was announced just after market close on Feb. 16. Shares of Iovance (NASDAQ:IOVA) ended the day at $9.15, down 72 cents.

“Given the significant unmet needs in the advanced melanoma community, we are proud to offer a personalized, one-time therapeutic option for these patients,” said Frederick Vogt, Iovance’s interim CEO and president.

Pricing was not immediately disclosed, but Iovance has been prepping for commercialization over the past several months, reporting in its third-quarter 2023 earnings in November that about 30 authorized treatment centers (ATCs) had completed the pre-approval onboarding process, estimating roughly 50 ATCs onboard within three months of the PDUFA date. The firm also reported the Iovance Cell Therapy Center was ready to initiate commercial manufacturing, with current annual capacity for more than 2,000 patients.

Amtagvi is an autologous adoptive cell transfer therapy. A patient’s tumor is biopsied, with TILs collected and then grown outside the body to create the individualized therapy. Patients receive a lymphocyte-depleting preconditioning regimen before they are infused with the autologous TIL. An IL-2 regimen follows to promote T-cell activity after TIL infusion.

That basic protocol was developed by Steven Rosenberg, of the U.S. National Cancer Institute, back in the 1990s. Iovance’s work has been conducted under a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with Rosenberg for developing TIL therapy, alone or in combination with other agents, against cancers including metastatic melanoma, bladder, lung, breast and human papillomavirus-associated cancers.

Regarding the IL-2 component, Iovance already has that in place, thanks to its acquisition a year ago in which it gained worldwide rights to Clinigen Ltd.’s Proleukin (aldesleukin), an injectable recombinant form of IL-2. The deal involved an initial payment of £166.7 million (then US$206.1 million), with a £41.7 million milestone payment triggered by the first approval and double-digit global royalties for Clinigen.

The data

Iovance’s BLA submission was based on data from the phase II C-144-01 trial in advanced melanoma patients whose disease had progressed on or after immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy and targeted BRAF/MEK inhibitor therapy where appropriate. Results, reported in May 2022, from 153 patients enrolled in cohorts 2 and 4 showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 31%. For cohort 2, the ORR was 35%, with five complete responses and 18 partial responses. For cohort 4, the ORR was 29%, with three complete responses and 22 partials responses. As a comparison, Iovance noted that chemotherapy, the only previously available option, had an ORR of 4% to 10%.

Updated data presented over the past year demonstrated additional benefit with Amtagvi. A four-year analysis presented during the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting in October 2023 from pooled cohorts 2 and 4 showed the one-time therapy had an overall survival rate of 22.2%, with the longest response at the time of 59.9 months. Iovance also presented subset analysis data at the European Society for Medical Oncology the same month, showing outcomes for 12 patients with advanced mucosal melanoma treated with Amtagvi had an ORR of 50%.

Treatment-emergent adverse events were found to be consistent with known safety profiles of lymphodepletion and IL-2, with patients showing a decreased incidence over time, Iovance reported.

Beyond the U.S., the company is working with regulators, with a marketing authorization application submission to the EMA expected in the first half of 2024, following by submissions in the U.K. and Canada in the second half. Additional regulatory applications are expected to follow in Australia and other countries that have “significant populations” of advanced melanoma patients.

Other TILs in development

Lifileucel’s approval bodes well for other companies working on TIL therapies.

Turnstone Biologics Inc., which went public in July 2023, via an $80 million IPO, is working on a next-generation TIL approach called Selected TILs, with phase I data readouts in solid tumors such as breast and colorectal cancers and uveal melanoma expected in mid-2024.

Other next-generation TIL strategies are being advanced by Achilles Therapeutics plc, of London, with a clonal neoantigen therapy called ATL-001, and Obsidian Therapeutics Inc., which is aiming to reduce or eliminate the need for IL-2 in the TIL treatment regimen.