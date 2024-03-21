BioWorld - Thursday, March 21, 2024
Hutom to ‘reshape, unravel surgery’ with AI-surgical navigation

March 20, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Surgeon, CEO and founder of Hutom Corp., Woo Jin Hyung, is working to level the playing field in the operating room with artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, leveraging digital technology to optimize surgical outcomes.
