BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, March 21, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Hutom to ‘reshape, unravel surgery’ with AI-surgical navigation
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Hutom to ‘reshape, unravel surgery’ with AI-surgical navigation
March 20, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Surgeon, CEO and founder of Hutom Corp., Woo Jin Hyung, is working to level the playing field in the operating room with artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, leveraging digital technology to optimize surgical outcomes.
BioWorld MedTech
Artificial intelligence
Cancer
Gastrointestinal
Oncology
Respiratory
Digital health
Asia-Pacific