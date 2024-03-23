Graymatters Health builds IP for PTSD digital therapy
March 22, 2024
Graymatters Health Ltd. seeks patent protection for its non-invasive, self-neuromodulation approach for treating post-traumatic stress disorder. In what represents the company’s second PCT filing, GMH’s co-founders, Oded Kraft, Rani Cohen and Shai Attia, describe a method for achieving a reduction of at least six points in a Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5, following neurofeedback treatment delivered for eight to 12 consecutive weeks.