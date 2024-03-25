Biomarkers

Study unveils PCDHA9 as a marker of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a devastating neurodegenerative disease for which there is a 10% rate of familial cases, with the rest being sporadic cases. Both genetic and environmental factors contribute to the etiology of ALS, and more than 120 genes have been reported to be tied to the disease, but few with strong association. Thus, identifying additional genes contributing to ALS will help shed light on the disease and its related therapies.